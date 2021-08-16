Man in Tamil Nadu violently attacks daughter for doing a 'love marriage'

A 52-year-old man in Coimbatore district attempted to slit his 19-year-old daughter’s throat because she had “dishonoured” him.

Pooraja, a 52-year-old painter from Avinashi, Coimbatore, attacked his 19-year-old daughter with a sticker knife while in an inebriated state for marrying a man she had been in a relationship with for four years. She sustained a wound on her neck and has fortunately survived the attack.

When the man learnt about their relationship, he had sent the woman away to his sister’s house in Singanallur, Covai district. In July this year, she ran away from the aunt’s house and got married to her now husband. A missing person report had been filed at the Singanallur police station at the time. On learning that the wedding had taken place and that the woman is legally an adult, the Singanallur police closed the case, says the Sub-Inspector from the Avinashi police station.

The woman had been living with her husband’s family since the wedding. The family consists of the husband, parents and a sister, who work for a baniyan-making firm. On August 14, Pooraja visited the house in a drunken state and attacked the woman with a sticker knife and escaped. She sustained an injury on her neck and was rushed to the Avinashi Government Hospital by her mother-in-law, who arrived there on hearing about the incident, and by their neighbours. The woman's sister-in-law had also been present in the house at the time of the attack, according to the Avinashi police.

After receiving emergency medical care, the woman was shifted to the government hospital in Coimbatore city where she is undergoing treatment. The Avinashi police have registered a case against Pooraja for attempted murder. The husband is also from Avinashi and happens to be a Muslim. The Avinashi SI however said that according to their investigation, Pooraja’s attack was not motivated along communal lines, but because his daughter had gone against her family’s wishes and had a love marriage. He further added that, in their view, Pooraja would have done the same whatever the husband’s religion was because he felt that his daughter’s decision to marry the man she loved had “dishonoured” him.