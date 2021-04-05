Four persons were taken into custody by Thiruvananthapuram's Karamana police on Monday in connection to the murder of Vysakh, 34-year-old native of Valiyasala in Thiruvananthapuram. The murder occurred late on Saturday night at an apartment in Karamana. As per reports, the accused in the case, which incudes two women and two men, were involved in a prostitution racket in the city.

According to the police, the accused were in the apartment and were in a drunken state. As per reports, Vysakh clashed with the accused, which resulted in his murder. Police discovered multiple stab wounds on the victim's body, some of which seemed to have been made by objects like a screwdriver. Vysakh's body was found in the balcony of the apartment on Sunday morning.

Two years ago in another incident, a 21-year-old man was kidnapped and murdered in Karamana in what was reported to be a shocking incident. Ananthu Girish, a native of Konjiravila, found dead at an isolated place near the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila national highway. The incident occurred on March 13 when Ananthu was heading to Karamana on his two-wheeler when he was forcefully kidnapped. The visulas were caught on CCTV.

It was reported at the time that Ananthu had clashed with another group and was killed in a vengeful act. He was also reportedly tortured for more than 3 hours.

Two days after this incident, another person was also killed in Punnapuram in Sreevaraham in Thiruvananthapuram. 28-year-old Manikuttan was stabbed to death in a drunken brawl. Following these two incidents, city police have been keeping a close watch on drug mafia groups in the district.