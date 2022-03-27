Man shot dead outside Kerala eatery after brawl

Police said the accused, who is believed to have been drunk at the time of the incident, had abused the owner of an eatery as there was no food, and the victims had objected to this.

news Crime

One person was killed and another grievously injured in a gun firing, when a man fired at them near a wayside eatery in Moolamattom of Kerala's Idukki. The incident happened late at night on Saturday, March 26. The deceased has been identified as Idukki resident Sanal Babu (33), while his friend Pradeep has been admitted to Kolancherry Medical College. Police have arrested a person, Philip Martin (33), for the crime. Martin was said to be in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident.

"The duo started abusing the owner of the eatery as there was no food. The people at the eatery objected to it. Enraged, Martin went to his house nearby and came back with a gun and fired in the air," a senior police official told PTI. The official said after firing in the air, Martin got into the car to leave but came out of the vehicle seeing a crowd gathering and fired shots again. "However, this time two people who were travelling through the area got hit. One person died and another was injured," the official said. Later in the night, police arrested Martin and an investigation is on.

Soumya, the owner of the wayside eatery while speaking to IANS said, "Two persons reached the shop late on Saturday night and created issues when we told them that meat curry was not there and I was exhausted as it was late in the night. The men became violent and started showering abuses at me when two youths who were having food at the eatery intervened and asked the men to keep quiet. This infuriated the men and one of them entered into a physical confrontation with the youths. After that they went away, and then came back and fired at these two youths. One died on the spot after being hit by a bullet on his head. The other is battling for life at a private hospital."

Police said that the detained person, Philip Martin, has confessed to the crime. He had stolen a local country rifle from someone else, said the police.

With PTI and IANS inputs