Man kills 11-year-old girl in Bengaluru, later kills himself

After the girl reported his misbehaviour twice to her parents, 55-year-old Nanda Kishore was asked to vacate his apartment by the resident association.

A 11-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her 55-year-old neighbour Nanda Kishore, after which he took his own life. The incident occurred in Jindal Nagar in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 21. Kishore was allegedly enraged after the girl reported his misbehaviour to her parents and the issue reached resident welfare associations. The man was rushed to Victoria Hospital after he stabbed himself, and he died in the hospital around 7 pm, police said. Police have registered a case against Kishore for murdering the girl and an unnatural death case related to Kishoreâ€™s death.

The girl's path was allegedly blocked by Kishore a month ago, according to the Madanayakanahalli police. He stated he was just having fun. However, the girl reported to her father about it after which both families argued over the issue. The girl complained 14 days ago, once again, that Kishore had blocked her way, and this time her father attacked Kishore. After the residents' association learned about the situation, Kishore was told to vacate the property.

According to police, Nanda Kishore was a Haryana native who resided in Jindal Nagar off Tumakuru Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru. They added that the girl's family is from Uttarakhand and that Kishore and the girl's father both worked in the same factory. The two families got along well until about the middle of July.

After he was asked to move out, Kishore was looking for a rental home for a month but was unsuccessful in finding a place. He killed the girl on Sunday after seeing her playing, according to the police, and then took his own life.