Man killed after his Mercedes car rams into divider and catches fire in Noida

The victim, who died on the spot, has been identified as 40-year-old Anuj Sherawat.

A man was killed after his Mercedes car rammed into a divider, hit a tree and caught fire in Noida's Sector 93. The victim, who died on the spot, has been identified as 40-year-old Anuj Sherawat. He was a resident of Delhi's Rohini and was working with a private construction equipment manufacturing firm in Faridabad.

The accident took place late Tuesday night, January 31, at Eldeco Crossroads in Sector 93, when the victim was driving back to his home after attending an expo. Police said they were enquiring if Anuj Sherawat was engaged in drunk driving as they had found broken pieces of a liquor bottle inside the car.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey told the Times of India that the flames were doused in about 10 minutes and the man was brought out. Some people had tried to bring him out before the car caught fire, but the doors got jammed, he added. Anuj was rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared that he was brought dead.

Additional DCP, Central Noida, Vishal Pandey said that the victim could not escape as the car's automatic lock got engaged after the accident. Pandey added that the deceased's family has been informed and further investigation into the matter is on. The body was handed back to the family after postmortem, and no complaint has been received in the matter.

With IANS inputs