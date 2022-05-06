Man goes for Eid feast in TN, eats jewellery along with biriyani

The incident took place on May 3 at Saligramam of Chennai, when a woman had invited her friends over for biryani.

news Crime

In a bizarre turn of events, the doctors of a private hospital in Chennai had to give enema to a 32-year-old man to retrieve the gold he had â€˜swallowedâ€™ along with biryani during Eid celebration at his friendâ€™s house. The incident took place on May 3 at Saligramam of Chennai, when a woman had invited her friends over for biryani.

The man, who had accompanied his girlfriend to the hostâ€™s house, had eaten not only a hearty meal of biryani but also â€˜feastedâ€™ himself with Rs 1.45 lakh worth jewellery from the hostâ€™s house. The host noticed that her jewellery, including a diamond necklace, a gold chain, and a diamond pendant worth Rs 1.45 lakh was missing from her home, which was later found inside his stomach.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Virugambakkam police station, following which the man was questioned and he confessed to the crime. He was then taken to a private medical centre, where doctors identified the jewels in his stomach and he was given enema to retrieve the swallowed jewels.

After the jewels were recovered, the woman withdrew her complaint and said that she didn't want to proceed with the case. Police said that the man was drunk during the Eid party. A senior officer with the Virugambakkam police station had told IANS that as the woman had withdrawn the complaint, the identity of the persons involved in the crime and the complainant could not be revealed.