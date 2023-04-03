Man dies of suspected food poisoning in Kerala's Thrissur

The deceased identified as Saseendran, along with his two family members and two workers, had consumed idlis for breakfast and a detailed probe is underway.

A 57-year-old man has died of suspected food poisoning in Thrissur district of Kerala, while four others have been admitted to the hospital. The deceased has been identified as Saseendran of Avanoor. His wife Geetha, mother Ambuja, and two workers, who were at his home, are admitted to the hospital. The condition of one of the workers is said to be serious.

Police said that Saseendran, who lives near the Thrissur government medical college, went out of his home on a two-wheeler and reached an ATM counter adjacent to the medical college. He collapsed while in the ATM and people, including some doctors who were sitting at a coffee shop near the counter, immediately rushed him to the Medical College hospital. However, he did not respond to treatment and died immediately.

The four had consumed idlis for breakfast and a probe is on whether any poisonous material had entered their bodies. His son, who did not consume the idlis for breakfast, is not affected. Police said that a detailed probe would be conducted involving all aspects and added that the son of the deceased Saseendran is under the police scanner.