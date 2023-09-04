Man dies by suicide after slashing throats of three daughters in Kerala

According to reports, the condition of the seven-year-old child is critical, while the other two children are out of danger.

TW: Mention of suicide, violence

A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after criticaly injuring his three daughters at their house in Kottayam district of Kerala on Monday, September 4. The man has been identified as Jose from Ramapuram, Pala. The children are minors aged 13, 10, and seven. The incident came to light after one of the children sought help from their grandparents who live next door.

Jose allegedly slit the throats of his three daughters and later died by suicide in his house. Around 12.30 am on Monday, one of the children awoke as he was trying to injure them and alerted her grandparents.

When the local residents rushed to Joseâ€™s house, they found him dead. The three girls were taken to the Medical College Hospital in Kottayam, where they are undergoing treatment. According to reports, the condition of the seven-year-old child is critical, while the other two children are out of danger.

Local residents said that Jose's wife had left him and their children. The police have registered a case and initiated a probe.

(With IANS inputs)

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.