Man dies after car veers off accident prone narrow bund road in Amaravati region

Expansion of the accident-prone road connecting Vijayawada to Amaravati has been stalled along with the rest of the capital region projects.

On Saturday evening, Srinivas was driving along the ‘Karakatta road’ in the Amaravati capital region, when the car veered swerved off the bund road and fell into the adjacent canal. While his wife and 3-year-old son were rescued by locals, Srinivas, a doctor working with the Andhra Hospital in Vijayawada, lost his life.

The accident occurred near Thotlavalluru mandal around 4 pm on Saturday. Thotlavalluru police said that the car veered towards the canal as the patch of road on which Srinivas was driving was in a bad condition. The family was travelling to their hometown of Avanigadda from Vijayawada

This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred on the Karakatta road. With increased traffic in the region since the capital area was announced, the road has become accident prone owing to its narrow width and lack of retaining walls on either side of the road, the Thotlavalluru police said.

The bund road connecting Vijayawada to Amaravati is an alternative to a wider road passing through Undavalli. Owing to frequent accidents along the road, the Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL) announced its plans to expand the road by making it a four-lane road. The road was reportedly planned to be completed by the end of 2020. At an estimated cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the road expansion was also reported to include the construction of retaining walls on either side of the road.

However, the Karakatta road works have also come to a halt, along with most other construction projects and other works in the capital region, since the YSRCP government came tot power in May 2019. “The tender was identified but just as the survey had started, the elections happened. Since then the road work has been stopped,” said Chief Engineer at ADCL Moses Kumar.