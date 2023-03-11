Man detained at Madurai airport for recording EPS on FB live, calling him betrayer

With his camera trained on EPS, the man can be heard launching a tirade against the AIADMK leader for “betraying” Sasikala and allotting 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar community.

A man was detained at the Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, March 11, allegedly for posting a Facebook live video recording and launching a tirade against All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, commonly known as EPS. The former Chief Minister was travelling from Chennai to Madurai to attend a party meeting in Sivaganga when the incident happened. While he was on a shuttle bus from the airport, the man, identified as Rajeshwaran, started to record him, calling him a “symbol of betrayal” and accusing him of deceiving former party leader VK Sasikala.

In the video, Rajeshwaran purportedly can be heard saying that he is travelling with EPS, as he trains the camera on the political leader, seen to be standing next to his security personnel. He further accuses EPS of betraying ‘Chinnamma’ — referring to VK Sasikala, a close aide of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Rajeshwaran also claims in the video that the former AIADMK government’s decision to allot 10.5% reservation to the Vanniyar community was detrimental to the people of southern Tamil Nadu.

EPS’s personal security officer can be seen snatching Rajeshwaran’s phone from his hand. He is learnt to have later handed it over to police officials. The police are now probing if Rajeshwaran has any political background. An initial investigation revealed that he is a construction worker in Singapore, and was returning to his home in Sivaganga district when the incident took place.

EPS was handpicked by Sasikala to lead the government of Tamil Nadu in her absence, after the Supreme Court upheld the trial court’s judgment in the disproportionate assets case, convicting her and two of her relatives to imprisonment of four years. EPS, however, eventually turned on her to keep the sinking AIADMK ship afloat. Brokering a truce with O Panneerselvam, he also merged the two party factions in August 2017. The final blow to Sasikala came when EPS fulfilled the condition for the merger — expelling Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who had been entrusted to lead the party, from AIADMK.

Rajeshwaran’s allegation of ‘unfair reservation’ concerns the former AIADMK government’s enactment of the Special Reservation Act of 2021. Under the Act, enacted after consultation with Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission Chairperson and retired Judge M Thanikachalam, the government had allotted 10.5% of the total 20% reservation for Most Backward Classes (MBC) to the Vanniyar community, citing their extreme backwardness. This was just ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.