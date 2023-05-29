Man climbs high-tension electricity pole in Bihar's Gaya, gets down unhurt

The unidentified man was convinced to get down the 100-foot pole by the local residents.

news News

An unidentified man climbed up a 100 feet high-voltage electric pole, stayed there for an hour and stepped down unhurt in Bihar's Gaya district, sources said on Monday, May 29.

The incident occurred at Parsakalan village under Cherki police station on Sunday. The man was not injured with the 33,000 volts running through the electric wire.

A large number of villagers assembled at the place and requested him to come down. It was a touch-and-go situation for an hour. The local police were also informed, but the man got down before the police arrived.

"We rushed to the spot as soon as we received the information. But by then, the man had already climbed down. The villagers asked his name but got no reply," said Ramji Prasad, SHO of Cherki police station.