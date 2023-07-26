UP man booked for using national flag post to drive pet hens

The person has been identified as Surendra Srivastava, and the police have registered an FIR against him.

news News

A 68-year-old man from the Mukimganj area under the Adampur police circle has been booked after a video went viral on social media showing him driving his pet hens with a stick that had the national flag attached to it.

Taking serious note of the video, Adampur police inspector Ajit Verma said that the police have registered an FIR against the person under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The person has been identified as Surendra Srivastava, and the matter is being investigated. Srivastava may get imprisonment of up to three years if he is found guilty, the official said.