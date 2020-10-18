Man believed to be Indian Army soldier arrested with ganja in Kochi

The arrested accused is a native of Lakshadweep and police say he is part of a racket which smuggled ganja to the islands.

news Crime

The Harbour police in Kochi on Saturday arrested a Lakshadweep native, believed to be a soldier with the Indian Army, with 2.35 kg ganja. The police said in a statement that 29-year-old Abdul Nasid was allegedly trying to smuggle ganja to Lakshadweep.

Last month, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had seized over 1 kg of ganja that was being smuggled to Lakshadweep in the cover postal parcels. Following a tip-off by the CISF to the Harbour police officials, with the help of the Cyber cell officials, a probe was held. Call record details of the accused, mentioned in the address of the parcels, were held.

“It is following this probe that Abdul Nasid, who was under hideout in TD Road in Ernakulam, was caught with 2.350 kg of ganja,” said the police statement.

Abdul is a native of Kadmat Island in Lakshadweep. According to a statement by the police, it has been found that he is part of the Indian Army. Reports say an identity card of his which stated he belonged to the Indian Army has been found in the lodge from where he was arrested. According to reports, the police have sought the help of Army officials to get more details about the arrested man. A police official of the Harbour Police told the Times of India that the man could be a ‘deserter’ who has not joined back to duty after being on leave. He was presented before the court and has been remanded.

Last month, in a major drug bust, the Excise Enforcement Squad in Thiruvananthapuram had seized 203 kg of ganja worth over Rs 1 crore. Three men, one of whom is a murder accused, were arrested while they were smuggling the drugs from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala in cars. The Excise Enforcement Squad formed last year has seized about 1,200 kg ganja, 105 kg hashish oil, and 3,500 litres of spirit over the past year.

