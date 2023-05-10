Man beaten to death in UP by girl's family

The deceased, Abhijeet Kumar, was allegedly brutally beaten, causing severe injuries to his private parts and eyes.

news Crime

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by the family of a woman he was in love with after the two were "caught" together in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri. The deceased, Abhijeet Kumar, was allegedly brutally beaten, causing severe injuries to his private parts and eyes. The police said that the man was found injured in a sugarcane field by his sister and brother-in-law, who then informed the cops and rushed him to a hospital in Lucknow, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident was reported from Gijiyapur village, and the officials said the girl had admitted to being in a relationship with Abhijeet and that the two wanted to get married. Abhijeet, who recently completed his graduation, had been living with his sister in Rammapur village. His sister said that her brother's marriage had been fixed with his girlfriend, but due to certain differences, her father had arranged her marriage with someone else. On the day of the incident, Abhijeet went to Gijiyapur village but never returned

"My brother's girlfriend refused to marry someone else, which irked her father Vijay Pal, who had previously threatened to kill Abhijeet. On May 5, they beat him brutally and left him to die. They were planning to set him afire as they thought that he had died. Someone from Gijiyapur village gave us information and we rescued him. He was unconscious, had injuries on his private parts and was unable to see. We tried to save his life but he succumbed to injuries in Lucknow," she told the police.

The police have booked three members of the girl's family under IPC Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 504 (intentional insult).

The SHO Chandrabhan Singh Yadav said, "The body has been sent for post-mortem. The sections of culpable homicide will be added to the FIR after the autopsy report arrives. We have detained two accused, including the girl's mother, for questioning."