Man arrested for waylaying, abusing Kerala Chief Justice S Manikumar

The incident occurred in the early hours of November 21 near Goshree bridge, while the Chief Justice was returning home from the airport.

news Crime

A man was taken into police custody for allegedly waylaying and abusing Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar, who was on his way home from the airport, during the wee hours of Monday, November 21. The man, identified as Tijo, reportedly caused obstruction to the Chief Justiceâ€™s vehicle and hurled abuses at him while the car was travelling near Goshree bridge, near the High Court premises. According to reports, Tijo, a resident of Udambanchola in Idukki district, was in an inebriated state.

Soon, the personal security of the Chief Justice alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and took Tijo into custody. A probe has been initiated to ascertain Tijo's motive, while the police have booked him under charges of attempted murder, obstructing a public servant from carrying out his duty, and rash driving.

A preliminary probe by the police reveals that Tijo lives with his family in Kochi and is understood not to be a history sheeter, but the police have taken him into custody. He will be produced before a local court later on Monday.

According to The New Indian Express, Tijo has been booked by the Mulavukad police under sections 279 (rash riding), 294 (uttering obscene words), 353 (obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(With IANS inputs)