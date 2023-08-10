Man arrested for uploading obscene posts about college girls in Karnataka

The accused had even challenged the police to catch him if they could.

news News

A man has been arrested on the charges of uploading obscene posts about girl students studying at a private college in Hubballi city on Instagram, police said on Wednesday. The arrested, identified as Rajinikanth, is a former student of the same college.

As Rajinikanth was not allowed to appear in exams due to short attendance, he created a fake account in the name of 'Kashmira1990_0' and uploaded vulgar and obscene posts of female students studying in the college.

The accused had even challenged the police to catch him if they could.

The girls, whose pictures were uploaded, had brought this matter to the knowledge of the college management on June 20. However, as the management ignored their complaint, they approached the cyber crime police station.

After the police complaint was lodged, the accused deleted the posts on Instagram.

"The accused had also tried to give communal colour to the episode. He had also uploaded photos in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath can be seen doing namaskar to Tipu Sultan (erstwhile ruler from Mysuru)," the police said.

Following the development, Vidyanagar police in Hubballi had visited the college and started an investigation. The posts had gone viral and raised concern in parents and general public in Hubballi.

The police had taken the statement of the Principal of the college and also recorded statements of the students.