Man arrested for tying up wife to chair, torturing her in TN

The man tied up his wife for days and allegedly tortured her.

The Colachel police in Kanyakumari district on Saturday rescued a woman from her husband who allegedly tied her up and subjected her to grave torture for days. The police reached their home based on a tip-off and broke open the door to rescue the woman.

According to the police, Suresh Rajan allegedly confined his wife at home, tied her to a chair and tortured her for days. The woman’s cries due to the torture were audible to the neighbours, but the home looked like it was bolted from outside. As the cries could be heard, the public informed the police.

“We received a call from the public. Based on the information, Sub Inspector Sujith Anand went to the place. The home was locked from inside so the police broke open the door and rescued the woman,” Inspector Jeyalakshmi of the Colachel police said.

A video purported to be of the torture soon started doing the rounds on social media. In the shocking video, the police, clothed in mufti, break into the house as the woman is heard wailing. Suresh, however, seems unperturbed. The police rush to the woman who is tied to a chair in the middle of the house. The police remove the cloth that she was tied with and remove the cloth stuffed into her mouth. In the video, the police can also be heard saying that the accused has poured kerosene on her.

The woman suffered grievous injuries due to the torture she was subjected to. She was admitted to a nearby hospital by the police, where she is receiving treatment.

The police arrested Suresh Rajan and booked a case under Section 307 (Attempt to murder). He has been taken into custody.