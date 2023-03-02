Man arrested for raping dog in Delhi

The heinous crime was captured on camera by an animal feeder. The video subsequently went viral on social media, triggering public outrage.

A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a dog in Delhi's Hari Nagar area, an official said on Thursday, March 2. The accused, who is married and has children, is a resident of Hari Nagar. The heinous crime was captured on camera by an animal feeder. The video has since gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage. People from across the country and beyond condemned the accused for his act of vicious animal cruelty.

According to the police, a First Information Report under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code and the Animal Cruelty Act was registered against the man earlier on Sunday, after a complaint was received in connection with the incident. A senior police official said that after the FIR was registered, police identified the accused on the basis of the video and arrested him on Monday.

As per reports, the police are currently probing whether the accused man has engaged in such acts in the past as well.