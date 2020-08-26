Man arrested in Bengaluru for creating fake city police FB page

40-year-old Pankaj Kumar is a resident of Malleswaram.

A 40-year-old man from Bengaluru has been arrested for creating a fake Facebook page in the name of the Bengaluru City Police. The accused has been identified as one Pankaj Kumar and is currently in police custody. According to police, he is a resident of Malleswaram in the northern part of the city. He had created the page recently, the police said on Wednesday.

The fake page named â€˜Bengaluru City Policeâ€™ has been taken down. The official page with the same title (all caps) has a verified blue tick badge.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime (Bengaluru) confirmed the development. CIty Police Commissioner Kamal Pant also retweeted a tweet made by Patil on the incident.

The probe had begun after a complaint was lodged against an unknown person creating an account in the name of Bengaluru City Police complaint with the Central City Crime Branch Police station.

The accused was nabbed after a joint team of the CCB and Cyber Crime police staff conducted a sting operation under the guidance of the Joint Police Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime).

This development comes after the city witnessed an incident of mob violence in DJ Halli and KG Halli Police Station limits on August 11 over a provocative and communally-charged social media post. Three persons died of bullet injuries as police resorted to open fire to contain the escalating violence. A fourth person who was arrested by police in connection with the riots had also died due to complications of a preexisting health condition.

As a result of the arson, the house of one city MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy and the DJ Halli police station was partially gutted. Many vehicles were burnt among other damages to property. Incidentally, it was the MLAâ€™s nephew Naveen who made the provocative post. He is also among the arrested.