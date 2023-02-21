Man accuses Vistara staff of behaving rudely with son at Bengaluru airport

The boy’s father said that more than the last-minute additional charges and documents sought by the airline staff, he was upset by their harsh conduct with his 12-year-old son.

news Bengaluru News

On the morning of February 16, a 12-year-old school boy reached the Bengaluru airport to board a flight to Chandigarh, excited to visit his parents for his holidays. However, his enthusiasm was soon dampened, when he tried to check-in with Vistara airlines as a minor travelling alone. Although this wasn’t the first time the boy was travelling along with Vistara, his father alleged that staff members of the airline put him through an upsetting experience. The father alleged that the airline staff demanded an additional charge to assist the boy with the journey, and also allegedly behaved rudely with him and kept him restrained while awaiting some paperwork from his father. The incident was first reported by the Times of India.

It all began when the airline staff at the check-in counter allegedly asked the boy to pay Rs 2,500 to provide assistance to him, because he was considered an ‘unaccompanied minor’. According to Vistara’s official website, an ‘unaccompanied minor’ is a child aged between 5 and 12 years travelling alone, to whom the airline offers assistance during the journey. Vistara charges Rs 2,500 for each unaccompanied minor travelling within India, and USD 60 for those travelling outside India. “Parents/guardians must ensure that all Unaccompanied Minors (UM) are carrying the correct photo identification, which is mandatory for travel,” states the Vistara website.

However, the boy’s father Sambhav Jain told TNM that the ticket purchased was a regular one and not specifically for an ‘unaccompanied minor’, as his son is turning 13 soon. Sambhav said that the boy was also asked to get a signed declaration form from his parents, stating that he was travelling alone. The experience was unsettling, says Sambhav, as the airline had not imposed such conditions on earlier occasions.

The boy had travelled alone with Vistara just two months earlier in December 2022, and he was not asked to pay any extra money or submit any declaration forms, Sambhav said. “In fact, this time around, I even sent an email to Vistara 15 days before the date of journey informing them about my son’s travel. But there was no response from their side,” he added.

On Sunday, when the Vistara staff asked him to produce a declaration form and a Rs 2,500 fee, Sambhav said that his son panicked and called him from his mobile phone. The father said that more than the additional charge and the hurried paperwork, the family was upset with the manner in which the airline officials handled the entire process.

“Firstly, nothing like this has happened before with the same airline. Secondly, they spoke rudely and kept my son waiting at the check-in counter for more than an hour while I, sitting in Chandigarh, finished all the paperwork of taking the print-out of the declaration form, filling it and sending back the scanned copy,” the disappointed father recounted. “I requested Vistara staff over the phone to let my son step aside to have breakfast at least while I finished the paperwork, but they remained adamant and continued to react rudely,” Sambhav added.

On the day of the incident, Sambhav took to Twitter to voice out his disappointment. “My 12 yr son travelling alone was harrassed by Vistara at Bengaluru airport. Was in tears, couldn't have Breakfast. Vowed to not fly Vistara again,” he said. Following his complaint, the airline refunded the assistance fee of Rs 2,500.