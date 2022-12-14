Mammooty expresses regret for commenting on Jude Anthany’s appearance

During the trailer launch of Jude Anthany’s latest movie 2018, Mammooty had remarked, “Although Jude has very little hair on his head, he has good brains.”

news Controversy

Apologising for his comments on director Jude Anthany’s appearance, Malayalam actor Mammooty on Wednesday, December 14, said that he regrets offending people with his words. He said, “I also wish to assure you that I’ll be careful and ensure that such phrases and usages will not be repeated. Thank you to all those who pointed this out.” During the trailer launch of Jude Anthany’s latest movie 2018, Mammooty had remarked, “Although Jude has very little hair on his head, he has good brains.” After the comment was made, it was heavily criticised on social media where people were accusing Mamooty of body shaming the director.

Mammooty’s apology comes days after award-winning Malayalam actor Indrans responded to a Kerala Minister’s comment on his height. VN Vasavan, Minister for Cultural Affairs on Monday, December 12, said, “The Congress party, which was once as tall as Hindi film actor Amitabh Bachchan, is now reduced to the height of Malayalam actor Indrans.” Although it was brushed off as a joke, Indrans responded to the comment saying, “I have a clear idea of what I am.” One month ago, Minister V Sivankutty shared a lengthy account of being body shamed and advocated for awareness against it to be a part of school syllabus.

2018 is written and directed by Jude Anthany and stars Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aparna Balamurali, Kalaiyarasan, Narein, Lal, Indrans, Aju Varghese, Thanvi Ram, Shivada and Gauthami Nair. Anthany made his directorial debut Ohm Shanthi Oshana in February 2014, starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Fahadh. His latest film Sara’s was released in 2021.