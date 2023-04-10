Mammootty to star in debutant Deeno Dennis's upcoming actioner Bazooka

The film's title look poster, designed by digital arts collective Aesthetic Kunjamma, was released via the veteran Malayalam actor’s social media handles on Sunday, April 9.

Flix Malayalam cinema

Veteran Malayalam actor and superstar Mammootty will be seen starring in debutant director Deeno Dennis’s action entertainer Bazooka. The film also features Gautham Menon and Gayathri Iyer. “I am really happy to be working with Deeno on this very exciting story. It is always invigorating to work with young professionals who see cinema and the world with fresh eyes, are willing to take risks and want to tell stories that have never been told before,” Mammootty said. He released the title look poster of the film, designed by digital arts collective Aesthetic Kunjamma, via his social media handles on Sunday, April 9.

The actor added that he was sure this film will be a milestone for everyone and will thrill the audience as well. Deeno Dennis, who is the son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis, said, “To have Mammootty sir star in my first film is a dream come true and working with him is an experience of a lifetime.”

The announcement was made by Yoodlee Films, the film studio of Saregama India Ltd. Siddharth Anand, Senior Vice President of films and events at Saregama India Ltd, said, “Bazooka is a very special project because it stars a legend like Mammooty sir in a never before avatar that will take his fans by absolute surprise.”

“The making of this film is going to be a journey like no other and we are sure the audience will embrace this incredible story,” said co-producer Jinu V Abhraham. The film is also co-produced by Dolvin Kuriakose.