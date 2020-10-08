Mammootty to be a part of Prithviraj-Murali Gopy project?

Prithviraj who made his directorial debut last year with â€˜Luciferâ€™ has been working with actor-scriptwriter Murali Gopy for a sequel.

Mammootty might be a part of the second part of Lucifer, which was the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. The first part, with Mohanlal playing the lead, was released last year and turned out to be a huge box office success.

Around the time Lucifer released, it was revealed that it would have a sequel titled Empuraan. This project is currently in the pre-production stage and we hear that Prithviraj and Murali Gopy may rope in megastar Mammootty to play the lead in it. However, there is no official word on it but only the slightest indication as Murali Gopi had mentioned in his social media page that he had a three-hour long discussion with the megastar. There was also a hint from Prithviraj in his social media chat with Murali Gopy that he may team up with the star. However, it is not clear if it is for Empuraan or a fresh project.

Lucifer starred Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. It was a political thriller written by actor-writer Murali Gopy.

Those in supporting roles in the film included Kalabhavan Shajon, Sai Kumar, Saniya Iyappan, director Fazil, Sunil Sughatha, Thara Kalyan, Praveena Thomas, Nyla Usha, and Mala Parvathy. The technical crew of the film comprised Sujith Vaassudev for cinematography and Samjith for editing while Stephen Devassy was in charge of the music composition. Lucifer was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

Mammootty currently has several films in different stages of production. Mammoottyâ€™s One is in the post-production mode while The Priest is in the making.

One is a political drama in which Mammootty plays the Chief Minister of Kerala. Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Renji Panicker, Sreenivasan, Joju George, and Murali Gopy are playing important roles and Ishaani Krishna is making her acting debut with this flick. One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, is in the post-production stage.

The starâ€™s other project is The Priest, directed by Jofin T Chacko. Anto Joseph is bankrolling the film under his banner in association with filmmaker B Unnikrishnan. Manju Warrier has been roped in to play the female lead in it. Besides Manju Warrier, The Priest also has Nikhila Vimal in an important role.

