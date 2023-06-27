Mamata's helicopter makes emergency landing after facing air turbulence

Soon after the helicopter took off, it faced air turbulence following a cloudy sky and high winds coupled with heavy rainfall.

The helicopter carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an emergency landing at the Army's Sevak airbase near Siliguri after it faced air turbulence soon after taking off. The Chief Minister addressed a public campaign rally at Jalpaiguri on Tuesday afternoon, June 27. After that helicopter carrying Mamata, her personal security officer and another person took off from Kranti helipad at Jalpaiguri for Bagdogra airport in Darjeeling district.

The CM was supposed to do a night stay at Siliguri on Tuesday and take a morning flight back to Kolkata from Bagdogra. Sources said that soon after the helicopter took off, it faced air turbulence following a cloudy sky and high winds coupled with heavy rainfall. It is learnt that the pilot was clueless at the initial stage desperately trying to locate the right place for the helicopter to land. The dense forest of Baikunthapur underneath added to the confusion further.

Fortunately, the Sevak airbase of the armed forces came to his notice at that point of time. He immediately contacted the airbase authorities and made an emergency landing of the helicopter there. The landing was safe and none of the passengers were injured. From the base, the passengers, including the CM, first reached the nearby office of the Army. Till the time the report was filed, the CMâ€™s convoy was heading back to Bagdogra by road.