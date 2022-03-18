Mamata Banerjee says Andhra govt under Naidu purchased Pegasus, TDP denies

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh said the software had been offered to the Andhra government under Chandrababu Naidu, but they rejected it.

The Telugu Desam Party on Thursday, March 17, denied claims made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the TDP government under Chandrababu Naidu purchased the Pegasus software. "We have never purchased any spyware. We never indulged in any illegal phone tapping," Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday.

Reacting to Banerjee's claim that the previous Chandrababu Naidu government purchased the Pegasus Spyware, Lokesh who was the then Minister for Information Technology in his father Chandrababu's Cabinet, said "I don't know whether she has indeed said this, and where and in which context. If she did say this, she is certainly misinformed."

However, he said the software was offered to the state government. "Yes, Pegasus offered to sell its spyware to the AP government as well but we rejected it," Lokesh said. Had the government purchased the spyware, there would be a record of it, he pointed out.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier revealed that the controversial Pegasus spyware was offered to her government, stating the state police was approached at least four to five years back with an offer to sell the controversial Israeli spyware for just Rs 25 crore. The Chief Minister said she had turned it down when she came to know of it.

Banerjee also alleged that instead of using the spyware for the security of the country, it was used by the central government which she claimed purchased it, for "political" reasons against judges and officials.

The Bengal chief minister had on Wednesday disclosed in the Assembly that her government was offered Pegasus spyware which she had declined as it had the potential to encroach upon people's privacy. During her disclosure in the Assembly, the fiery leader had also claimed that the Andhra government "had it during Chandrababu (Naidu)'s time".

However, the Telugu Desam party denied assertions made by her on Wednesday that the then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, had purchased the spyware during his tenure.

An international media consortium had reported last year that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

A New York Times report earlier this year claiming India bought Pegasus spyware as part of a $2 billion defence deal with Israel in 2017 had triggered a major controversy with the Opposition alleging that the government had indulged in illegal snooping that amounted to "treason".

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of pleas on the allegations of misuse of this spyware in India.