Malkajgiri ACP Narasimha Reddy to be quizzed by ACB for next 4 days over illegal land

ACB officials suspect that the transfer of government land at Madhapur area could not have happened without help from revenue department officials.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials in Telangana will question the tainted Malkajgiri Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Y Narasimha Reddy for the next four days to inquire into how he and eight other accomplices managed to register Rs 60 crore worth of government land in their name. ACB officials suspect the role of revenue department officials enabling the officer to carry out the fraud.

ACB officials say that the accused did not possess proper documents from the revenue department in the sale of 1,960 square yards of land near Madhapur Cyber towers in Hyderabad. Officials say, under the Registration Act, an encumbrance certificate issued by revenue authorities is required to verify documents before registration. However, no such document was issued when the land was being registered in the names of the four persons. The lad was later sold again to four others, including the wife of the Malkajgiri ACP in 2018. All eight have been arrested.

Revenue officials also had not issued a No Objection Certificate (NoC) for registration. ACB officials suspect that the transfer of government land at Madhapur area could not have happened without help from revenue department officials. ACB also questioned a few document writers, registration department staff and revenue officials in this regard, reported The New Indian Express.

Courts in Hyderabad have allowed the ACB to question Narasimha until Thursday.

In another alleged graft case against a government official, the ACB slapped fresh disproportionate assets cases against the arrested Medak Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh. ACB officials found a duplex villa, house plots, agricultural lands and vehicles valued at Rs 3.26 crore registered with the tainted officer. The officer was arrested in September for demanding Rs 5 crore bribe in the form of land, transferred to his benamis, in exchange for official favours.