Five days after a team of forensic experts led by the local police exhumed the body of Malayali vlogger Rifa Mehnu, who was found dead in Dubai, her husband has been served a notice to appear before the police probe team. Rifaâ€™s body was exhumed from a cemetery in a mosque near Kozhikode to conduct an autopsy. The vlogger was found dead on March 1 in Dubai, where she lived with her husband Mehnaz and their two-year-old son.

Mehnaz, who hails from Kasaragod, has been served notice to appear before the Kozhikode police probe team. The probe team served the notice after taking statements from the family of Mehnaz and told him to follow the law of the land or face consequences.

Rifa Mehnu was a star on social media, with lakhs of followers on Instagram. Both she and her husband appeared regularly on Instagram, even on a music album cover. In her last video on Instagram, the couple is seen visiting a restaurant in Dubai and tasting Kozhikode food. That was posted on February 28, barely a day before she died.

Mehnaz found her body in the wee hours of March 1 and hinted that it was a case of suicide. Later, the body was brought from Dubai and was buried in the cemetery at a mosque in Kozhikode. However, Rifa's parents registered a complaint over their daughter's mysterious death after which the local police in Kasaragod booked her husband.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Police are also conducting a probe into the circumstances leading to Rifa's death. The full report of the autopsy is expected very soon and the probe team is waiting to go forward in the investigation based on the findings.

