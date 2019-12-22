Malayali students stuck in curfew-struck Mangaluru return to Kerala

CAA protest

The students were brought back by the Kerala government and were welcomed with sweets by Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan.

The Malayali students who were stuck in Mangaluru following curfew being imposed due to the anti Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests, were brought back to Kerala by the government on Saturday night. The students were brought back in five buses of Kerala Road Transport Corporation (Kerala RTC).

Distributing sweets to the students, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan welcomed back them to Kerala.

Mangaluru is the only south Indian city where curfew was imposed following anti-CAA protests. Kerala government on Saturday had contacted Karnataka government officials and Karnataka police to bring the Malayali students stranded in Mangaluru back home.

The students were brought back finally by Saturday night around 9 pm. Kasaragod Collector D Sajith Babu also accompanied Minister E Chandrasekharan to welcome back the students.

It was following the death of two people in Mangaluru in a police firing during one of the anti-CAA protests that curfew was imposed in the city on Thursday. Educational institutions and even shops were shut down in the city following this. Mobile internet services were also disabled in Mangaluru.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the Karnataka government has decided to relax curfew in Mangaluru from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Curfew was also relaxed for three hours on Saturday evening.

Whereas, CPI national secretary Binoy Vishwam was taken in custody by police for protesting in Mangaluru and violating the curfew on Saturday.

The detention of a group of television journalists from Kerala, who were reporting on postmortem proceedings of the two men killed in Mangaluru police firing, for over seven hours by Karnataka police, had created a big controversy. It was after the strong intervention of Kerala government and protests in the state against the unnecessary detainment, that the media persons were released. Even when they were released after hours, the Karnataka police did not give a proper answer as to what was the actual reason that the Kerala journalists were detained.