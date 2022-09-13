Kerala pilot found dead in Delhi: Police say he killed self, family alleges harassment

Shafiâ€™s relatives alleged that he had extreme work pressure and are planning to give a complaint to the police as well as to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Relatives of the Malayali pilot Muhammed Shafi, 32, from Thalassery in Kerala, who was found dead in his room in Delhi on Saturday, September 10, have alleged that he had been a victim of workplace harassment. The relatives alleged that Shafi had unbearable work pressure and are planning to give a complaint to the police as well as to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to police, they received information about the incident on Saturday morning and when they arrived, the room was locked from inside. With the help of the fire force, the door was opened. Police found the windows and doors sealed from inside using plasters.

Though police checked CCTV visuals outside his room, they found nothing suspicious. Police said that Shafi might have killed himself as he was upset over failing a recent simulator test. Police have asked for details of the test with the company Shafi worked for.

However, Shafiâ€™s relatives back in Kerala refute the claim. They allege that Shafi had an issue with a senior officer. Relatives said that the officer used to shout at Shafi and had a vengeful attitude towards him. They alleged that Shafi had hinted about this when he called and spoke to them.

It was two and half months ago that Shafi had landed a job at Alliance Air. His body was handed over to the family after postmortem. The autopsy report is awaited. Police said that only after the report, the exact cause of death will be known. Shafi is survived by his mother Hajira and five siblings.

