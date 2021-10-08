Malayalam film #Home to be remade in Hindi

Helmed by Rojin Thomas, ‘#Home’ starred actors Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Srikant Murali, Manju Pillai and Johny Antony in pivotal roles.



The Malayalam movie #Home, which recently premiered on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, is all set to be remade in Hindi. Starring actors Indrans, Sreenath Bhasi, Srikant Murali, Manju Pillai and Johny Antony in important roles, the family entertainer garnered positive responses from fans. Abundantia Entertainment and Friday Film House will be bankrolling the Hindi remake of the film. Sharing the news with fans, Abundantia Entertainment wrote: “Delighted to announce that we have joined hands with @VijaybabuFFH #FridayFilmHouse to remake the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film, #Home in Hindi,” the tweet read.

They also added that they are glad to team up with Friday Film House after working together on the Hindi remake of popular Malayalam movie Angamaly Diaries, which has gained a cult following among audiences since its release in 2017. “ Excited to collaborate with Friday Film House again after working together on the Hindi remake of the cult film #AngamalyDiaries,” the tweet posted by Abundantia read.

The family drama #Home is written and directed by Rojin Thomas. The film explores how the generational gap between parents and children has an influence on their relationship and is further widened by technological advancements.

In a statement that was released earlier, Vijay Babu, the producer of #Home, who also essayed the role of a psychologist in the film, stated that the aim was to discuss socially relevant issues in a relatable and light-hearted way. “With #Home, our focus was solely to highlight a socially relevant topic with a point of view portrayed in such a way that it leaves viewers with food for thought. The relatable characters have been carefully weaved into the narrative and presented in a light-hearted way that will make for a perfect family watch.”

Director Rojin had also said that the film aims to trace how the dynamics within a family swiftly changes in the digital age. “#Home is an attempt at depicting a much relevant topic in today’s times, the dynamics of a family that is unknowingly trapped in the artificial web in the ever-evolving digital age.” The film has not only gained appreciation for discussing socially-relevant issues in a light-hearted way, but the actors have also been praised for their performances.

