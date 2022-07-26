Malayalam actor Vineeth Thattil arrested under attempt to murder charges

Actor Vineeth Thattil was arrested in Kerala's Thrissur on Tuesday, July 26, for allegedly assaulting a man from Alappuzha, the police have said. They added that Thattil (45) was arrested for assaulting Alappuzha-native Alex on July 24, leading to Alex getting hospitalised.

A case under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Thattil, police said. "Alex complained to police yesterday that he was assaulted by Thattil. Alex is currently hospitalised," police said.

Apparently, Thattil owed some money to Alex and was assaulted when Alex came asking for it, police said. It has been alleged that Vineeth tried to attack Alex with a sword. This was in the evening when Alex went to his house asking to repay the money Vineeth had borrowed from him. The case has been registered by the Anthikkad police in Alappuzha. Vineeth was arrested from his house at Puthenchantha.

Thattil has acted in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Angamally Diaries, Aadu 2, among others.



