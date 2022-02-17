Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passes away, condolences pour in

Pradeep had worked in around 70 films and many from the Malayalam film industry expressed their condolences.

Flix Death

Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep passed away on Thursday, February 17. He was 61-years old. The actor reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was admitted to a hospital around 3 am on Thursday, after he complained of uneasiness. Around 4 am,the actor passed away at the private hospital in Kottayam. Several people from the Malayalam film industry posted tributes to the actor and offered their condolences.

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier, Asif Ali and many other actors from the industry expressed their condolences through their social media pages. "Even small characters were made memorable by the actor through his own style of acting," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message.

Ministers Ahmed Devarkovil, R Bind and V Sivankutty were among the others to express their grief at the death of Kottayam Pradeep. The actor, a native of Kumaranelloor in Kottayam, had worked in around 70 films, mainly in supporting roles providing comic relief. His debut movie was E naadu innale vare, directed by IV Sasi. He appeared in the movie in 2001 when he was 40-years old. He had a breakthrough in Gautam Menon's Vinnaithandi Varuvaya.

After that, his supporting role in Vineeth Sreenivasan's Thattathin Marayath was also appreciated. Following this, he appeared in a lot of Malayalam movies. Amen, Vadakkan Selfie, Seventh Day, Peruchazhi, Ennum Eppozhum, Life of Josutty, Aadu, Kattapanayile Hrithik Roshan are a few among his notable movies.

He was widely acclaimed for his unique style of dialogue delivery. He also played roles in many Tamil movies including Raja Rani and Nanpanada. Papam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte, released in 2020 was his last movie. He had been active in theatre for the last 50 years. He was also an employee at the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Kottayam Pradeep is survived by his wife Maya and two children Vishnu and Vrinda