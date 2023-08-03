Malayalam actor Kailas Nath passes away in Kochi

Kailas Nath (65) was reportedly undergoing treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis, and had been in and out of hospitals for the past few months.

Flix Death

Malayalam actor Kailas Nath, known for his notable supporting characters in film and television, passed away at a private hospital in Ernakulam on Thursday, August 3. The 65-year-old actor was reportedly undergoing treatment for non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis, and had been in and out of hospitals for the past few months. Several artistes including Vanambadi fame Seema G Nair condoled his death. His last rites would be held on Friday.

Though Kailas Nath was more well-known for his small screen characters, he has appeared in several significant roles in Malayalam films as well. Born in Mannar of Kerala, Kailash was engaged in mimicry and stage performances for several years before he made his film debut at the age of 19 in the 1977 Malayalam film Vidarunna Mottukal. He became a popular face in Tamil cinema three years later with his appearance in the film Oru Thalai Ragam (1980). He subsequently went on to appear in a number of Malayalam and Tamil films such as Etho Oru Swapnam (1978), Palaivana Solai (1981), Sara Varsham (1982), Valli (1993), Sangamam (1999), Sethurama Iyer CBI (2004), Mizhikal Sakshi (2008), Seetha Kalyanam (2009), and Yugapurushan (2010).

Kailas Nath has acted in up to 163 movies, of which at least 90 are in Tamil. He especially shined while doing comedic roles. His best known television stints include his roles in serials such as Malootty, Rathrikal, Purappaddu, and Pranavam. He made his debut in the serial arena with Seemantham. Notably, he has also taught acting and directing at various institutes.