Malayalam actor CV Dev passes away at 83

Dev acted in more than a hundred films including the popular political satire â€˜Sandeshamâ€™, Mohanlal's award-winning â€˜Sadayamâ€™, and Manju Warrier's â€˜Ee Puzhayum Kadannuâ€™.

Malayalam film and theatre actor CV Dev passed away in Kozhikode in Kerala on Monday, June 26. He was 83 years old. Dev was admitted in the Medical College Hospital for heart-related ailments. He came to cinema from theatre and played character roles in a number of films including the popular political satire Sandesham, Mohanlal's award-winning Sadayam, Manju Warrier's Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, and other memorable films such as Manassinakkare, Urumbukal Urangarilla, and Kadha Thudarunnu.

Dev's first film was Yaro Oral, one of the early experimental movies in Malayalam, directed by VK Pavithran, in 1978. He continued to work in theatre afterwards, even as he went on to act in more than a hundred films. Sandesham, a Sathyan Anthikad movie that Malayalis of all generations still quote from, marked his second coming to cinema. He became a presence in most of the movies made by directors Kamal and Anthikad at the time. You'd see him as a 'karanavar' (how ageing seniors in a family are referred to) in Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, or as an old friend of Mohanlal's Sreehari in Chandrolsavam.

He was also an artist at All India Radio award and received the PJ Memorial memorial award, according to The Hindu. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his condolence to CV Dev.