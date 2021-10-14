Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna all set for directorial debut Thonnal

Ahaana, best known for her performance in Malayalam films ‘Luca’ and ‘Pathinettam Padi’, said that ‘Thonnal’ will release on October 30.

Malayalam actor Ahaana Krishna, who made her debut with Rajeev Ravi’s 2014 Malayalam film Njan Steve Lopez, co-starring Farhaan Faasil, is all set to make her directorial debut with the upcoming film Thonnal. Ahaana took to social media to share the news with fans on Wednesday, October 13, marking the occasion of her birthday. The Luca fame actor also shared the poster from the upcoming film, wherein she is seen as a chef.

Announcing the news, Ahaana wrote: ““Presenting to you all THONNAL ~ തോന്നല്, My Debut Directorial. This was a tiny little seed in my head 6 months ago, and over the last few months, we gave it love, care, and nourishment and watched it come to life. So I suppose, it's safe to call this My First Baby,” she wrote. Extending her gratitude to the rest of the cast and crew who worked on the project, she added that the movie is all set to release on October 30. “Bunch of people I love came together to make it, right from the heart. And on the 30th of October, Thonnal will step out from our heart, and hopefully make its way into yours! Also, Happy Birthday to Me,” Ahaana Krishna penned.

The Ahaana Krishna directorial Thonnal is shot by Nimish Ravi. Popular music composer Govind Vasantha has been roped in to take care of the soundtrack and background score for the project. Further details pertaining to the release of the film are awaited.

Ahaana is best-known for her performance in Malayalam films Luca and Pathinettam Padi. Directed by Arun Bose and produced by Linto Thomas and Prince Hussain under the banner of Studio Stories and Thoughts Productions, the 2019 film Luca co-starred actor Tovino Thomas in the lead. Co-written by Mridul George, the film takes off with Akbar, a police officer, reading a diary and taking the audience through the lives of Luca (played by Tovino) and Niharika (played by Ahaana). Ahaana also shared the screen with an ensemble cast of actors in the coming-of-age drama Pathinettam Padi.

