Malavika Mohanan recreates Rekha’s iconic look from Silsila

Malavika wrote that she is recreating Rekha’s look from the 1981 film for the love of the actor.

Actor Malavika Mohanan is popular among fans for her impeccable sense of style, which is evident in her photoshoots. The actor took to social media recently to recreate actor Rekha’s iconic look from Silsila. In a series of photos, she recreated Rekha’s looks from various scenes in Silsila. Donning a white floral ensemble, Malavika looked dreamy in the photos. She also tagged the artists who were involved in the shoot.

“Recreating Rekha’s iconic ‘Silsila’ with my favourite people,” Malavika wrote and tagged the other members of the team who were involved in the shoot.

She also wrote that she is recreating Rekha’s look from the 1981 film for the love of Rekha. Malavika sports an elegant look with her subtle makeup and minimalistic outfit. She is seen lying on the couch with her shawl flowing in one of the photos, while she is seen along with red roses in others. There is an uncanny resemblance between Malavika’s looks and Rekha’s looks from the Yash Chopra directorial Silsila, which also starred actors Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead.

Romantic drama Silsila was the last film to feature Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in the lead. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were seen together 20 years later in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Rekha essayed the role of Chandni in Silsila.

This is not the first time Malavika is recreating actor Rekha’s looks from Silsila. Earlier, she had paid an ode to the actor in a series of photos. Clad in a white saree and a sleeveless blouse, Malavika chose to complete the look with subtle makeup, wavy hair and red bindi. Many users heaped praises on Malavika and her team for the skilful recreation. Sharing the photos earlier in March this year, Malavika wrote: “Silsila. An ode to our collective favourite Rekha in the iconic film सिलसिला. We recreated a couple of her beautiful looks from the film on a lazy afternoon, and while her beauty, grace and allure remain unmatched, this was our way of paying homage to our very own eternal style diva.”

Malavika, who was recently seen in Master alongside actor Vijay, is currently working on Maaran, co-starring actor Dhanush.