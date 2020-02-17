Makkala Kere Habba: A kids’ fest in Bengaluru to get them to care about city's lakes

The program will be held across the city to teach children about the need to protect their local lake.

news Environment

In an innovative effort to create awareness on the restoration of the local lakes, the Namma Bengaluru Foundation, a city-based non-profit, recently organised a lake fest for children. The ‘Makkala Kere Habba’ (children’s lake festival) was organised to encourage children in local government schools around Jogi Lake in Hemmigepura, near the Turahalli forest. Held on Friday, the students were encouraged to connect with their local lake and participate in preserving it. The organisers hope that the exercise will enable the children to become stakeholders in keeping their local water bodies alive.

Speaking to TNM, Harish Kumar, General Manager of the Namma Bengaluru Foundation, said, “Today, lakes in Bengaluru are barely surviving: with garbage being dumped, toxic chemicals being let in as sewage, encroachments, poor maintenance and other issues. This directly affects our health, and the need of the hour is to create awareness and restore these lakes. We need more children who are willing to put in the effort to safeguard lakes in Bengaluru. We hope that the Habba will help in creating little warriors who will take keen interest in protecting environmental assets.”

At the festival, the organisers spoke about the benefits of lakes as well as the history and issues surrounding the Jogi lake. They also encouraged community participation by holding a lake walk, a painting competition, tree plantation exercise, essay writing, and a quiz about the Jogi lake.

Residents and experts also joined in the festivities.

The Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) is an NGO that works for civic rights in Bengaluru. Their petition with the Karnataka Lokayukta demanding accountability from local civic bodies for the care of lakes is pending before the anti-graft ombudsman.

NBF intends to take the Makkala Kere Habba forward in other parts of the city and will aim to raise awareness among local children around ten different lakes in and around Bengaluru.

Also read: Hugs for trees: Bengaluru students celebrate Valentine’s Day with unique protest