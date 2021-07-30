Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ announce release date

'Radhe Shyam' was initially slated to hit the big screens on July 30.

Flix Tollywood

The release date of actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam was announced by the makers on Friday. The theatrical release of the movie, which was initially scheduled for this year, has been postponed to January 14 next year, coinciding with the Sankranti celebrations of 2022. Confirming the movie’s theatrical release, Prabhas wrote: “Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand-new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide! (sic).”

Earlier the makers had announced that the movie would release on July 30 this year. Prabhas’s suited look in the new Radhe Shyam poster has gone viral. We also see astrological signs in the backdrop, which add to the suspense built by the makers about the movie’s plot. Touted to be based on the theme of reincarnation, Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas’s comeback as a romantic hero, after almost a decade.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the ensemble cast of Radhe Shyam also includes Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, among others. The period romantic drama is bankrolled by Vamsi and Pramod. Resul Pokutty and Venkateswara Rao are on board as the sound designer and editor, respectively. Ravinder is taking care of the art direction, while Manoj Paramahamsa has been roped in for cinematography. Radhe Shyam will be released in five languages, namely Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Prabhas was last seen in action-thriller Saaho, where he shared the screen with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has several other projects in the pipeline. He is currently working on his upcoming movie Salaar, which is directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. He will also be seen in Om Raut’s mythological period drama Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be next seen alongside Kollywood star Vijay in Beast.