Actor GV Prakash is working in collaboration with director M Rajesh for his upcoming Tamil film, for which the makers have revealed the first look and title of the film. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has been titled Vanakkamda Mappilei. The poster also features Anand Raj, Daniel Annie Pope and Reshma Pasupuletti, indicating that they will be playing pivotal roles in the movie.

Actor Amritha took to Twitter to express her excitement while revealing the title and first look from the movie. “Excited to share my next movie’s First look #VanakkamDaMappilei by @ sunpictures Director @ rajeshmdirector Pairing up with @gvprakash sir,” the tweet read.

Actor GV Prakash too shared the poster of Vanakkamda Mappilei on Twitter.

This venture marks director M Rajesh’s second movie with actor GV Prakash, after collaborating with him on Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru. The shooting for Vanakkamda Mappilei is ongoing and the makers are likely to wrap up the shooting shortly. In the first look poster, Amritha is seen sitting on a car tire along with GV Prakash, while Daniel Anne Pope is seen standing behind the duo and appears to be blessing them.

Vanakkamda Mappilei features a song titled ‘Ta Ta Bye Bye’, sung by actor Dhanush. The song was penned by Gana Vinoth. According to reports, this track will be released next week.

Meanwhile, director Rajesh is working on an anthology film called Victim. He has teamed up with Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith and Chimbu Devan for the project.

GV Prakash also has several projects lined up for release in the upcoming months. The teaser of the 33-year-old actor's movie Bachelor was recently released on February 14 and was well-received by the audience. The actor will also play the lead role in the upcoming action-thriller Adangathey. He has also been roped in to play the lead part in other movies such as 4G and Kadhalikka Yarumillai.