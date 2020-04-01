MakeMyTrip launches 'Stays for Saviours' for frontline medical workers fighting COVID-19

Medical personnel will get rooms at special subsidised rates if they are looking at temporary accommodation.

Nine hundred hotels with 27000 rooms have partnered with travel aggregator MakeMyTrip as part of its Stays For Saviour program, which is for the temporary accomodation of frontline medical staff.

“This initiative has been rolled out in partnership with hotel chains and independent hotels that are pitching in to support our healthcare heroes across 26 states and 4 Union Territories,” MMT said.

MMT said that these options will be provided at special subsidsed rates, called ‘Thank You Rates’ in over 200 Indian cities. Hotels which have partnered with MMT include The Park Hotels, IHG, Ginger Hotels, TreeHouse, Lemon Tree Hotels, Oyo Hotels, Keys Group, Sarovar Hotels, Royal Orchid, Citrus Group, Intellistay, Justa, Golden Tulip Hotels Chain, Lyvue group and many independent hotels.

Healthcare workers can book the rooms on the MakeMyTrip app, and workers will be required to show their ID card at check-in.

“ We are grateful for the courage shown by healthcare workers and we want to assist them by providing comfortable and subsidised accommodation options to these heroic first responders. In solidarity with their sense of service we want to do our part in making it a little easier for them to find temporary accommodation that suits their needs at this point of time,” said Deep Kalra, Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip.

“As they lead from the front, medical practitioners are most vulnerable to the virus and while they continue to serve beyond their call of duty, they need our support and care more than ever. Our initiative Stays for Saviours is made possible with the support of our valued partner hotels who share our sense of gratitude towards the medical fraternity that is standing tall to serve humanity during one if its toughest hours. We are grateful to our hotel partners for extending their whole hearted support to this initiative,” Rajesh Magow, Group CEO, MakeMyTrip Limited added.