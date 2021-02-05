Make reservation info for EWS, persons with disability public: UGC tells varsities

The University Grants Commission also said that the reserved seats lying vacant should be filled in all the institutions.

he University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a circular to the registrars of all the central, state and honorary universities including Delhi University, across the country, to make public the information on reservation for Economically Weaker sections (EWS) and persons with disability. The circular noted that the information should be made public in all the universities and colleges across the country and at all levels.

The UGC has mentioned in its circular that it is mandatory for all the centrally-aided universities, colleges and educational institutions to implement the reservation policy of the government in a proper manner.

Welcoming the commission's circular, the Delhi Teachers Association (DTA) has demanded that DU's Vice-Chancellor implement it immediately. Hansraj Suman, Delhi Teachers Association in-charge, said that the UGC circular includes all the teaching and non-teaching posts. Besides, the reservation roster should be displayed on its website from time to time.

The UGC has also asked that the reserved seats lying vacant should be filled in all the institutions. The UGC has also directed the universities to apprise the colleges affiliated to them of the circular.

In January this year, despite special drive and multiple cut off lists, 5.6% of the EWS seats at Delhi University still remained vacant. The Times of India reported that there were seats vacant in this quota in 2021 as compared to 2019 when it was first introduced in educational institutes. Reports suggest that the discrepancy and failure to completely distribute seats based on the quota was due to the inability of many students to get the income certificate required for the seat because of the COVID-19 lockdown. High cut-offs for students attempting to secure a seat through the EWS quota has also been quoted as a reason in the past for the failure to populate colleges with students who have gotten in through this particular reservation.