Make in India Lion statue unveiled in Bengaluru by Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

It has been reported that the BBMP spent nearly a crore on beautifying the green island on which the statue sits.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated a sculpture of the ‘Make In India’ lion on Saturday. The statue was commissioned by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike near Windsor Junction near the CM’s official residence. While inaugurating the statue, CM Yediyurappa said that it represents the role of Bengaluru in carrying forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ project.The statue is said to be made of fiber-reinforced plastic and weighs one ton.

The statue stands 10 feet tall on a rotating pedestal that rotates 360° showcasing the entire sculpture. The pedestal was made on a pre-existing green island. The sculpture is surrounded by a fountain that will have several colored lights to illuminate both the fountain and the sculpture at night. The statue would symbolize to the tourists the industrial base of Bengaluru said the Chief Minister. “Bengaluru has become popular in the field of technology surpassing London, Munich, Berlin and Paris. Bengaluru has maintained its special place in terms of skill and progress… Our government intends to promote ‘Brand Karnataka’ in the international market. In order to do this we are creating an investor friendly environment in Karnataka.Placing this emblem of Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s Make in India Vision here in Bengaluru is very meaningful,” CM Yediyurappa said when he spoke on the occasion.

He further added “We are striving to increase the industrial output to 20% of the state’s GDP and a majority of the focus is on Bengaluru. Bengaluru is home to large and small scale industries, Information Technology, Electronics, Communication, Aerospace Industries, Medicine industries, Bio technology, Food processing, Automobile industries etc. To develop Bengaluru further, our government has launched the ‘Bengaluru mission 2021’ program.”

