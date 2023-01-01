Major reshuffle in top brass of TN police: 45 IPS officers get transfers, promotions

SP Ziaul Haque, who led the team that investigated the Kallakurichi student death case has been promoted and posted as DIG of Crime Branch CID in Chennai.

In what can be termed as one of the first major reshuffles after the MK Stalin-led DMK government came to power in Tamil Nadu, the state Home Department in an order dated January 1, 2023 announced the promotions and transfers of 45 IPS officers in the state. This includes appointment of new commissioners for cities, promotion of senior officers to Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) and appointment of new Superintendents of Police (SP) to districts.

C Easwaramoorthy, who was the Inspector General of Police Intelligence (Internal Security), has been promoted and posted as ADGP/Director of Tamil Nadu police academy; Ziaul Haque, the SP of Special Units Crime Branch CID-I, has been promoted and posted as DIG of Crime Branch CID in Chennai. Ziaul Haque led the team that investigated the Kallakurichi student death case.

IGP of Vigilance, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited D Kalpana Nayak, has been promoted and posted as ADGP of Crimes against Women and Children; C Mohanraj, who was the Deputy Commissioner of North Madurai City, has been transferred and posted as SP of Kallakurichi. P Pakalavan, who was the SP of Kallakurichi, has been promoted and transferred as DIG of Kancheepuram Range.

Other transfers include five IPS officers promoted and transferred from SP to DIG: C Vijaya Kumar, Disha Mittal, Dr M Durai, J Mahesh, and G Dharmarajan. A Arun, IGP in Police Training College has been promoted to ADGP of Civil Supplies CID; Avi Prakash, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau promoted as ADGP.

M Manohar, SP of Virudhunagar district has been promoted and transferred to the post of DGP, Chennai. This is the first reshuffle of the year 2023. Previously, a reshuffle was carried out in July, 2022.

