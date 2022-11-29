Major political drama in Hyderabad, YS Sharmila drives damaged car to CM office

YSRTP president YS Sharmila had driven a car with a broken windscreen – allegedly damaged by TRS workers – to the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

news Politics

On Tuesday, November 29, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder-president YS Sharmila drove a car with a broken windscreen to Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence and workplace of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Hyderabad. It was her attempt to lay siege to the CM’s office using the car that was allegedly damaged by members of the CM’s party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). She also took along the caravan that she had been using during her padayatra, which was also set on fire on Monday allegedly by workers of TRS.

The vehicles were damaged on Monday, which marked the 223rd day of Sharmila’s padayatra. She had made several remarks against TRS MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, alleging that he was a corrupt leader who must be driven out of politics. She was also detained on Monday after the state police "temporarily cancelled" permission for her padayatra, in view of the law and order situation.

High drama ensued near Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday, as Sharmila drove there in her damaged car and refused to go back. In the end, she was detained and the police brought in a crane to tow Sharmila’s car away.

Earlier on Sunday, addressing a public meeting in Narsampet constituency, Sharmila had asked about the local MLA and said, “Peddi Sudarshan Reddy is Peddi (big) only in his name, but the man is of small mind. A local resident told me there are two MLAs here, he (Sudarshan Reddy) and his wife. Since two hands are not enough [for corrupt income], they are earning with four hands.” She went on to question how the MLA who came from a humble background had earned crores of rupees, and said, “The revolutionary has turned corrupt.” Sharmila also accused the MLA of land grabbing and other corrupt activities and asked if he had ever helped his constituents. “Why should you vote for them? This time you must scorch them, they must not return to politics” she said.

A day after she made these remarks, mild tension prevailed in Warangal district’s Chennaraopet mandal on Monday. Sharmila’s caravan was set on fire, and the windscreen of one vehicle was damaged. The incident happened near Lingagiri village where Sharmila was participating in the 223rd day of her padayatra titled 'Praja Prasthanam'. Sharmila was stopped and she was told to return and sent back to Hyderabad with police escort, a senior police official said, denying reports that she was arrested.

Visuals showed women police personnel shifting Sharmila in a police vehicle even as YSRTP workers tried to prevent them from doing so. The measure was taken as it was likely to cause disruption of public order, police said. Protesting the remarks of Sharmila against TRS MLA from Narsampet P Sudarshan Reddy, activists of TRS gathered in large numbers and to prevent any law and order crisis, police dispersed both the TRS workers and YSRTP cadre.

YSRTP alleged that the caravan Sharmila was using to rest during her ongoing padayatra was attacked and torched by members of the ruling TRS. They further alleged that the mob broke glasses of cars belonging to YSRTP leaders. However, police said some unidentified persons attempted to set the caravan on fire, but they were prevented from doing so. Police, though, said window panes of one vehicle was damaged allegedly by some TRS workers and a case was registered.

Sharmila said: "For the past 223 days, me and my party leaders and representatives have been holding a peaceful padayatra to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana… Our rising popularity has jolted Chief Minister KCR and his partymen, who want to stop me at any cost," she claimed.

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march which has to date, crossed the 3,500-kilometer mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana, the party said.

With PTI inputs