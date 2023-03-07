Major flyovers in Hyderabad to remain closed for Shab-e-Barat

Police have been closing flyovers and the road around Hussain Sagar lake on 'Shab-e-Meraj' and 'Shab-e-barat' for the last few years.

news Traffic

The Hyderabad police have announced that several major flyovers in Hyderabad will remain closed in view of Shab-e-Barat celebrations. The closure will be observed from 10 pm on Tuesday night, March 7 and Wednesday morning, March 8. However, Greenlandâ€™s Flyover, PVNR Express way & Langar house Flyovers will remain open. Necklace Road on the banks of Hussain Sagar lake will also remain closed on the intervening night of March 7 and 8.

The city traffic police issued an advisory regarding the closure of flyovers and requested the public to avoid those roads and requested citizens to take note of this and use alternative roads for commuting. In case of any travel emergency, citizens can contact traffic police on the helpline number 9010203626.

Police have been closing flyovers and the road around Hussain Sagar lake on 'Shab-e-Meraj' and 'Shab-e-barat' for the last few years. The precautionary measure was taken as some youth were seen driving two-wheelers at a high speed and a few of them also indulging in racing and performing stunts.