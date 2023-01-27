Major fire breaks out in Mumbai residential building, no casualties reported

About 16 fire engines, two fire tenders and a 90-metre high crane were deployed for rescue operations after fire broke out in an apartment building in Dadar.

news Fire

A major fire broke out on the 22nd floor of a high-rise building and in Dadar in Central Mumbai on the night of Thursday, January 26. While the fire later spread to other parts of the structure, no casualties were reported, officials said. The blaze erupted in a closed flat at around 8.30 pm on the 22nd floor of the 42-storey residential tower, RA Residency, said the official.

The cause of the fire, which was confined to an electric panel of the building, was not immediately known, he said. Initially tagged as a level-2 fire (medium), it was later upgraded to level-4 (major), said the official. The firefighting system of the building was not functioning, he said, adding that Fire Brigade and police personnel were at the spot. An operation to douse the flames was on with the help of 16 fire engines, two fire tenders and a 90-metre high crane, among other equipment. The Chief Fire Officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), two Additional Chief Fire Officers and other senior officials were supervising the operation. Four ambulances were also at the site.

On January 19, a fire broke out in a commercial building which houses the Deccan Knitwear store in Telengana's Secunderabad. Dense smoke engulfed the building located on Minister Road, and fire department personnel were engaged in bringing the smoke under control.

