In major drug bust, Telangana police seize Rs 7.3 crore worth of ganja

The Bhadradri Kothagudem police have registered a case against the four men who were transporting the drugs in two vans.

news Crime

On Tuesday, July 27, the Telangana police seized Rs 7.3 crore worth of ganja weighing a total of 3,653 kilograms. The narcotics were confiscated in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, the police said on Wednesday. This is the second such major drug bust in Bhadradri Kothagudem in recent weeks.

The drugs were found in two vans during routine checks on Tuesday. The narcotic was packed in 104 bags and accompanied by four people who were all taken into custody. The Bhadradri Kothagudem police have registered a case against the four men.

Upon interrogation, the van drivers revealed that the ganja was purchased in Chintoor of Andhra Pradesh. And it was being transported to Hyderabad and later to Haryana, the police said.

Earlier, in July, the Bhadradri Kothagudem police seized Rs 90 lakh worth of ganja weighing 450 kilograms and arrested two people in connection with it. The drugs were being transported in a truck and hidden inside a box, which was made to appear like a pile of plywood sheets.

In April, the Bhadradri Kothagudem police had seized Rs 3.31 crore worth of ganja weighing 2,000 kilograms from one vehicle and had arrested one person. The drugs were again being transported from Chintoor to Hyderabad. In this case, the contraband was hidden under empty vegetable trays, reported the Times of India.

The Jangaon police seized Rs 12.6 lakh worth of ganja weighing 126 kilograms, this July. Here, the drugs were packed in yellow polythene bags and were being transported in a car. The Jangaon police made the arrest based on a tip-off, reported Telangana Today.

A week ago, the police with the Rachakonda Commissionerate in Hyderabad seized Rs 40 lakhs worth of ganja weighing 320 kilograms from near the Kothapet fruit market. The police were acting on a tip-off and had arrested one person and were on the lookout for another person. The accused was transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Bidar in Karnataka.