In a major drug bust, 100 kg ganja seized in Thiruvananthapuram city

The ganja, meant to be distributed locally, was stored in a vacant land near a national highway in Thiruvananthapuram's Chakka.

news Crime

In a major drug bust, the Thiruvananthapuram city police on Sunday seized 100 kg ganja that was brought for sale in the state. The ganja, which was packed in around 46 packets, was confiscated from a secluded plot, near a national highway near Chakka in the district, where it was hidden.

According to officials, the drugs were seized following the information they received as part of the anti-narcotic drive held on June 26. Officials of Pettah police station told TNM that a Coimbatore native man, Muhammad Moideen, has been taken into custody. His arrest will be recorded soon, officials said. On Saturday, the police had arrested another person with 11 kg ganja from near Poojappura. It is as per the information received from him that the massive ganja stock that was hidden inside a bush in a vacant plot in Chakka was discovered by the police.

“The ganja was hidden inside the bush, it must have been unloaded yesterday (Saturday) night. It should be probed if more people are associated with this,” an official of Pettah police told the media. Police suspect that the ganja was brought to be locally distributed.

Meanwhile, in another narcotic bust in Palakkad district, 1,500 litre of spirits, illicit liquor, were seized from a house in Anakkapara by the state excise enforcement squad. In the visuals from the spot, the spirit was found to be stored in multiple cans that were hidden in a secret chamber under the bed. Twelve persons have been nabbed by the excise.

Speaking to News 18 Kerala, the officials stated that the spirit was used to mix with toddy. According to officials, the accused persons mix a portion of toddy with the spirit which is already mixed and kept with sugar solution. This toddy is then sold to make a huge profit,” D Anil Kumar told News18 Kerala.

