Mahua Moitra says focus on Adani issue rather than use of cuss word

“The BJP is asking how a woman can use this word. Do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets?” the MP asked.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra found herself in the midst of a controversy on Tuesday, February 7, for using ‘unparliamentary language’ towards another MP in the Lok Sabha the previous day. When TV channels questioned her on it, the MP asked people and the media to focus on issues at hand like the Adani group. Speaking to the media outside the Parliament, Mahua said, “Is the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] teaching us etiquette?” She further stated that the constant heckling and the lack of protection from the chairperson despite her asking for it five times made her use the word.

Claiming that what she said has been removed from Parliamentary records, the MP said, “I will call a spade a spade and not a lawn mower. If they take me to the privileges committee, I welcome it and will put forward my side of the story.” Referring to the person to whom her comments were directed at, the MP said that this “gentleman” had called farmers an extremely derogatory term and it is on the record.

Drawing attention to the fact that this was not the first time expletives were used in the Parliament, Mahua said, “The honourable Minister for Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha called Dr Shantanu Sen an absolutely offensive word. And what makes me laugh is that the BJP is asking how a woman can use this word. Do I need to be a man to be able to give it back as good as it gets? This is how their patriarchy comes out. Like I said, I called an apple an apple and I stand by it.”