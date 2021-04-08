Mahindra introduces end-to-end vehicle scrappage solution

A customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping or exchanging the old vehicle, which is more than 15 years, can do so at any Mahindra dealership.

Automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra has initiated a new end-to-end solution for scrapping of old vehicles. The company has signed an MoU with Mahindra MSTC Recycling Private Ltd (MMRPL) towards offering its customers first of its kind end-to-end solution for scrapping of vehicles.

At present, MMRPL is engaged in the business of acquiring used or end of life vehicles to dismantle and scrap it under the brand name of CERO.

"Any customer intending to purchase a new Mahindra vehicle by scrapping or exchanging the old vehicle which is more than 15 years can do so at any Mahindra dealership.

"These services would provide utmost convenience to the customer without the need to look for a vehicle scrapping agency or dealer," a company statement said.

The services that MMRPL would provide include: vehicle evaluation; generate quote for exchange/scrappage value of the vehicle; vehicle pickup, transportation and environment friendly dismantling at CERO scrapyards; issue of Certificate of Deposit/Destruction (COD) by CERO, which will enable the customer to claim eligible benefits under scrappage policy.

Mahindra will also provide vehicle evaluation at the customer’s doorstep in case the car is not in a condition to be brought to the dealership. The personnel will inspect the vehicle and get it towed to the nearest authorised scrapyard.

“Our agreement with MMRPL is a step towards delivering customer delight through a convenient, one-stop solution for customers who wish to scrap their old vehicle,” said Veejay Ram Nakra, CEO - automotive division, Mahindra and Mahindra.

Last month, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a new vehicle scrappage policy aimed at creating an ecosystem to eliminate old and polluting vehicles.

The policy, which has been introduced in India for the first time, mandates compulsory fitness certificate, dis-incentivising re-registration of commercial vehicles after 15 years and of private vehicles after 20 years. It is expected to lead to low import bill for scrap and crude oil, job opportunities for MSMEs, possibility of upside in new vehicle sales for OEMs, and low operation cost for vehicle owners.

With IANS inputs